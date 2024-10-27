Hang Seng Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:HSNGY) Short Interest Up 700.0% in October

Hang Seng Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:HSNGY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a growth of 700.0% from the September 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hang Seng Bank Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:HSNGY traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.15. 1,233 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,987. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.76. Hang Seng Bank has a 12 month low of $10.20 and a 12 month high of $14.81.

Get Hang Seng Bank alerts:

Hang Seng Bank Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.1359 per share. This is a positive change from Hang Seng Bank’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 23rd.

Hang Seng Bank Company Profile

Hang Seng Bank Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and related financial services to individual, corporate, commercial, small and medium-sized enterprises, and institutional customers in Hong Kong, the Mainland of China, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, Global Banking, Global Markets, and Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hang Seng Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hang Seng Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.