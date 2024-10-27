Governance OHM Price Tops $4,282.66 on Top Exchanges (GOHM)

Governance OHM (GOHM) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 27th. Governance OHM has a total market capitalization of $196.16 million and $16,470.98 worth of Governance OHM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Governance OHM token can now be bought for about $4,282.66 or 0.06339090 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Governance OHM has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67,499.81 or 0.99911687 BTC.
- SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67,427.53 or 0.99804702 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
Governance OHM Profile
Governance OHM was first traded on November 23rd, 2021. Governance OHM’s total supply is 113,153 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,076 tokens. The Reddit community for Governance OHM is https://reddit.com/r/olympusdao. Governance OHM’s official Twitter account is @olympusdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Governance OHM is www.olympusdao.finance. The official message board for Governance OHM is olympusdao.medium.com.
Governance OHM Token Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Governance OHM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Governance OHM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Governance OHM using one of the exchanges listed above.
