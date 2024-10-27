Gnosis (GNO) Reaches Market Cap of $585.95 Million

Gnosis (GNO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 27th. During the last week, Gnosis has traded 18.1% higher against the dollar. One Gnosis token can currently be bought for $226.27 or 0.00331673 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Gnosis has a total market cap of $585.95 million and $7.32 million worth of Gnosis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $67,959.01 or 0.99615510 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67,862.44 or 0.99473953 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Gnosis

Gnosis launched on April 25th, 2017. Gnosis’ total supply is 3,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,589,588 tokens. Gnosis’ official Twitter account is @gnosisdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Gnosis is https://reddit.com/r/gnosispm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gnosis’ official message board is forum.gnosis.io. Gnosis’ official website is gnosis.io.

Buying and Selling Gnosis

According to CryptoCompare, “Gnosis (GNO) is a decentralised platform for prediction markets and DeFi, with GNO tokens used for governance, staking, and incentivisation. It was created by Martin Köppelmann and Stefan George in 2017.”

