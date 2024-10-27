Focus Graphite Inc. (OTCMKTS:FCSMF) Short Interest Up 309.5% in October

Focus Graphite Inc. (OTCMKTS:FCSMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 197,400 shares, a growth of 309.5% from the September 30th total of 48,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 61,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.
Focus Graphite Stock Performance
Focus Graphite stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,329. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.09. Focus Graphite has a 12 month low of $0.06 and a 12 month high of $0.20.
Focus Graphite Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Focus Graphite
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- Real Estate Sector Outperforms: 3 Stocks to Gain Exposure
- Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing
- Lam Research Proves Analysts Wrong with a Strong Earnings Report
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- PureCycle: Up 250% in 2024 – Is This Materials Stock Still a Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Focus Graphite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Focus Graphite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.