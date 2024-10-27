Focus Graphite Inc. (OTCMKTS:FCSMF) Short Interest Up 309.5% in October

Focus Graphite Inc. (OTCMKTS:FCSMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 197,400 shares, a growth of 309.5% from the September 30th total of 48,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 61,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Focus Graphite Stock Performance

Focus Graphite stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,329. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.09. Focus Graphite has a 12 month low of $0.06 and a 12 month high of $0.20.

Focus Graphite Company Profile

Focus Graphite Inc, an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Quebec, Canada. The company explores for graphite, iron, copper, rare-earth elements, and gold deposits. Its flagship project is the Lac Knife property in which it holds 100% interests that consists of 62 claims covering an area of 3,248.18 hectares located in the Côte Nord region of Québec.

