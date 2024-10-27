Entero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTO) Short Interest Update

Entero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 295,800 shares, a growth of 233.5% from the September 30th total of 88,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 814,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 6.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Entero Therapeutics Trading Down 7.8 %
Shares of Entero Therapeutics stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.63. 105,785 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 374,309. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Entero Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.19 and a 52-week high of $14.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.43.
Entero Therapeutics Company Profile
