Entero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTO) Short Interest Update

Entero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 295,800 shares, a growth of 233.5% from the September 30th total of 88,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 814,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 6.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Entero Therapeutics Trading Down 7.8 %

Shares of Entero Therapeutics stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.63. 105,785 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 374,309. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Entero Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.19 and a 52-week high of $14.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.43.

Entero Therapeutics Company Profile

Entero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of targeted and orally delivered therapies for the treatment of patients with gastrointestinal diseases. The company's pipeline candidates include latiglutenase, a targeted oral biotherapeutic for celiac disease designed to breakdown gluten into non-immunogenic peptides, currently under Phase 2 studies; and capeserod, a selective 5-HT4 receptor partial agonist under Phase 1 studies for the treatment of gastroparesis.

