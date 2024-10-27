Enegra (EGX) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $17.00 Billion (EGX)

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 27th. One Enegra (EGX) token can currently be bought for $200.04 or 0.00296098 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Enegra (EGX) has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar. Enegra (EGX) has a market capitalization of $17.00 billion and $405,997.86 worth of Enegra (EGX) was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Enegra (EGX)

Enegra (EGX) launched on August 2nd, 2019. Enegra (EGX)’s total supply is 87,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,978,934 tokens. Enegra (EGX)’s official website is www.enegragroup.com. Enegra (EGX)’s official message board is www.medium.com/enegra. The Reddit community for Enegra (EGX) is https://reddit.com/r/enegra. Enegra (EGX)’s official Twitter account is @enegragroup.

Enegra (EGX) Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Enegra (EGX) (EGX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Polygon platform. Enegra (EGX) has a current supply of 87,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Enegra (EGX) is 200.31396536 USD and is up 0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $396,147.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.enegragroup.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enegra (EGX) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enegra (EGX) should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Enegra (EGX) using one of the exchanges listed above.

