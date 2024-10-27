Ellis Investment Partners LLC Acquires 3,413 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 43.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,304 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,413 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $2,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

BATS:QUAL traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $179.76. The stock had a trading volume of 578,511 shares. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.96 and a one year high of $88.63. The company has a market cap of $47.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $177.94 and its 200-day moving average is $170.79.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

