Electric Power Development Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EPWDF) Short Interest Up 222.0% in October

Electric Power Development Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EPWDF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 101,100 shares, an increase of 222.0% from the September 30th total of 31,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Electric Power Development Price Performance

EPWDF remained flat at $15.17 during mid-day trading on Friday. Electric Power Development has a twelve month low of $14.60 and a twelve month high of $16.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.17.

About Electric Power Development

Electric Power Development Co, Ltd. operates as electric utility company in Japan. The company engages in the development and operation of 60 hydroelectric power plants with total owned capacity of 8,577 MW; wind power with total owned capacity of 477 MW; geothermal power with total owned capacity of 38 MW; thermal power with total owned capacity of 8,810 MW; solar; biomass; and nuclear business.

