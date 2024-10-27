Electric Power Development Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EPWDF) Short Interest Up 222.0% in October

Electric Power Development Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EPWDF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 101,100 shares, an increase of 222.0% from the September 30th total of 31,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Electric Power Development Price Performance
EPWDF remained flat at $15.17 during mid-day trading on Friday. Electric Power Development has a twelve month low of $14.60 and a twelve month high of $16.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.17.
About Electric Power Development
