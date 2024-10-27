Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAST) Short Interest Up 528.5% in October

Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAST – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 81,700 shares, a growth of 528.5% from the September 30th total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,360,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 3.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, major shareholder Michael Bigger sold 1,054,091 shares of Eastside Distilling stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.09, for a total value of $2,203,050.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 19.11% of the company’s stock.
Eastside Distilling Trading Down 5.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ:EAST traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $0.59. The company had a trading volume of 40,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,145. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.89. Eastside Distilling has a 1 year low of $0.44 and a 1 year high of $2.98.
Eastside Distilling Company Profile
Eastside Distilling, Inc manufactures, acquires, blends, bottles, imports, exports, markets, and sells various alcoholic beverages. It operates through two segments, Spirits and Craft Canning + Printing. The company provides whiskey under the Burnside Whiskey brand; vodka under the Portland Potato Vodka brand; rum under the Hue-Hue Coffee Rum brand; and tequila under the Azuñia Tequila brand.
