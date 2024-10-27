Custom Index Systems LLC Sells 982 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Custom Index Systems LLC lowered its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 982 shares during the period. Custom Index Systems LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FIDELIS iM LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the first quarter worth approximately $398,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 3,792.5% during the first quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC now owns 2,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 47.2% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Avalon Capital Management increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 5.8% in the first quarter. Avalon Capital Management now owns 2,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,075,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 3.1% in the first quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of QQQ stock traded up $3.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $495.32. 38,762,143 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,829,707. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $480.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $466.85. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $342.35 and a 12-month high of $503.52.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be given a $0.677 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

