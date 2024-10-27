crvUSD (CRVUSD) Trading 0% Lower Over Last 7 Days

crvUSD (CRVUSD) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 27th. During the last seven days, crvUSD has traded 0% lower against the US dollar. crvUSD has a market cap of $62.04 million and $3.77 million worth of crvUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One crvUSD token can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001472 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

crvUSD’s total supply is 62,139,876 tokens. crvUSD’s official Twitter account is @curvefinance. The official website for crvUSD is crvusd.curve.fi.

According to CryptoCompare, “crvUSD (CRVUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. crvUSD has a current supply of 62,164,140.57778688. The last known price of crvUSD is 0.99832742 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 145 active market(s) with $4,485,841.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://crvusd.curve.fi/.”

