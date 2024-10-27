Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) Short Interest Update

Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,300 shares, an increase of 208.0% from the September 30th total of 19,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Commerzbank Stock Performance

CRZBY stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.44. 5,880 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,565. Commerzbank has a twelve month low of $10.51 and a twelve month high of $18.59. The company has a quick ratio of 32.55, a current ratio of 31.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 0.99.

Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.09). Commerzbank had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 6.56%. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Commerzbank will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

About Commerzbank

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market products and services to private and small business customers, corporate, financial service providers, and institutional clients in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients.

Featured Stories

