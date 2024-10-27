Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CJEWY) Short Interest Down 71.4% in October

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CJEWY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 71.4% from the September 30th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Price Performance

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group stock remained flat at $9.71 during midday trading on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.79. Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group has a 1-year low of $7.76 and a 1-year high of $15.89.

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Company Profile

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells jewelry products in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Cambodia, Canada, Korea, Japan, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, the United States, and Vietnam. The company offers gem-set, platinum and k-gold jewelry, and gold jewelry and products under the CHOW TAI FOOK, HEARTS ON FIRE, ENZO, MONOLOGUE, and SOINLOVE brands.

