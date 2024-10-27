Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CJEWY) Short Interest Down 71.4% in October

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CJEWY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 71.4% from the September 30th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Price Performance
Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group stock remained flat at $9.71 during midday trading on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.79. Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group has a 1-year low of $7.76 and a 1-year high of $15.89.
Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- Real Estate Sector Outperforms: 3 Stocks to Gain Exposure
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- Lam Research Proves Analysts Wrong with a Strong Earnings Report
- Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing
- PureCycle: Up 250% in 2024 – Is This Materials Stock Still a Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.