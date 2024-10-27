China MeiDong Auto Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CMEIF) Short Interest Update

China MeiDong Auto Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CMEIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 198,000 shares, a decline of 72.1% from the September 30th total of 708,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 44.0 days.
China MeiDong Auto Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS CMEIF remained flat at $0.30 during midday trading on Friday. China MeiDong Auto has a twelve month low of $0.21 and a twelve month high of $0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.26 and a 200-day moving average of $0.30.
About China MeiDong Auto
