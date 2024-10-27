CDT Environmental Technology Investment Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CDTG) Short Interest Up 190.9% in October

CDT Environmental Technology Investment Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CDTG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a growth of 190.9% from the September 30th total of 1,100 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 14,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
CDT Environmental Technology Investment Trading Down 7.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ:CDTG traded down $0.22 on Friday, reaching $2.67. 17,690 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,410. CDT Environmental Technology Investment has a 52 week low of $2.49 and a 52 week high of $4.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.44.
CDT Environmental Technology Investment Company Profile
