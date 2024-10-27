CDT Environmental Technology Investment Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CDTG) Short Interest Up 190.9% in October

CDT Environmental Technology Investment Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CDTG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a growth of 190.9% from the September 30th total of 1,100 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 14,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

CDT Environmental Technology Investment Trading Down 7.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CDTG traded down $0.22 on Friday, reaching $2.67. 17,690 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,410. CDT Environmental Technology Investment has a 52 week low of $2.49 and a 52 week high of $4.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.44.

CDT Environmental Technology Investment Company Profile

CDT Environmental Technology Investment Holdings Limited designs, develops, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and maintains sewage treatment systems in China. The company sells complete sewage treatment systems; constructs rural sewage treatment plants; installs systems; and provides on-going operation and maintenance services for systems and plants in China for municipalities and enterprise clients.

