CCSC Technology International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CCTG) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

CCSC Technology International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CCTG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,500 shares, an increase of 52.4% from the September 30th total of 39,700 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.
CCSC Technology International Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of CCSC Technology International stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.40. 756,763 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 666,531. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.99. CCSC Technology International has a 52-week low of $1.20 and a 52-week high of $30.00.
CCSC Technology International Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than CCSC Technology International
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- Real Estate Sector Outperforms: 3 Stocks to Gain Exposure
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- Lam Research Proves Analysts Wrong with a Strong Earnings Report
- What are earnings reports?
- PureCycle: Up 250% in 2024 – Is This Materials Stock Still a Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for CCSC Technology International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCSC Technology International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.