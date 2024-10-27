CCSC Technology International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CCTG) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

CCSC Technology International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CCTG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,500 shares, an increase of 52.4% from the September 30th total of 39,700 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

CCSC Technology International Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of CCSC Technology International stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.40. 756,763 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 666,531. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.99. CCSC Technology International has a 52-week low of $1.20 and a 52-week high of $30.00.

CCSC Technology International Company Profile

CCSC Technology International Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells interconnect products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It offers original equipment manufacturer and original design manufacture interconnect products, including connectors, cables, and wire harnesses used for a range of applications in various industries, such as industrial, automotive, robotics, medical equipment, computer, network and telecommunication, and consumer products.

