Calibre Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:CXBMF) Short Interest Down 23.5% in October

Calibre Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:CXBMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,387,700 shares, a decrease of 23.5% from the September 30th total of 5,732,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 484,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.1 days.
Calibre Mining Stock Down 0.4 %
CXBMF stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.86. 192,898 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 402,750. Calibre Mining has a 52-week low of $0.81 and a 52-week high of $2.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.84 and its 200 day moving average is $1.59.
About Calibre Mining
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Calibre Mining
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- Real Estate Sector Outperforms: 3 Stocks to Gain Exposure
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- Lam Research Proves Analysts Wrong with a Strong Earnings Report
- How to Plot Fibonacci Price Inflection Levels
- PureCycle: Up 250% in 2024 – Is This Materials Stock Still a Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Calibre Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calibre Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.