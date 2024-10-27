Calibre Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:CXBMF) Short Interest Down 23.5% in October

Calibre Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:CXBMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,387,700 shares, a decrease of 23.5% from the September 30th total of 5,732,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 484,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.1 days.

Calibre Mining Stock Down 0.4 %

CXBMF stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.86. 192,898 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 402,750. Calibre Mining has a 52-week low of $0.81 and a 52-week high of $2.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.84 and its 200 day moving average is $1.59.

About Calibre Mining

Calibre Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of gold properties in Nicaragua, the United States, and Canada. It primarily explores gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company was formerly known as TLC Ventures Corp. and changed its name to Calibre Mining Corp.

