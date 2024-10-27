BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTXW) Short Interest Update

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTXW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, an increase of 422.2% from the September 30th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 106,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

BriaCell Therapeutics Price Performance

BCTXW stock remained flat at $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday. 2,560 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,660. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.41. BriaCell Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.11 and a 1-year high of $2.60.

BriaCell Therapeutics Company Profile

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. operates as a Phase 3 biotechnology company transforming cancer care with its novel cellular immunotherapies. It is conducting a pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial in advanced breast cancer with its Bria-IMT in combination with an immune check point inhibitor. It is also developing personalized off-the-shelf treatments for breast cancer, prostate cancer, and other cancers.

