Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:BCSA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:BCSA – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a growth of 41.9% from the September 30th total of 4,300 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clear Street LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I by 69.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 54,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 22,492 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I during the 2nd quarter valued at $833,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp lifted its position in shares of Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I by 142.4% during the 1st quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 297,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,296,000 after acquiring an additional 174,598 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.47% of the company’s stock.

Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I Price Performance

Shares of Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I stock remained flat at $11.52 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 91 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,338. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.23. Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I has a twelve month low of $10.70 and a twelve month high of $11.88.

About Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I

Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services, technology, and other sectors of the economy that are being enabled by emerging applications of blockchain.

