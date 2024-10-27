BlazeStake Staked SOL (BSOL) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $285.42 Million

BlazeStake Staked SOL (BSOL) traded up 3.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 27th. One BlazeStake Staked SOL token can currently be purchased for approximately $206.43 or 0.00302596 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BlazeStake Staked SOL has traded up 7.7% against the dollar. BlazeStake Staked SOL has a market cap of $285.42 million and $5.75 million worth of BlazeStake Staked SOL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BlazeStake Staked SOL Profile

BlazeStake Staked SOL’s total supply is 1,382,602 tokens. BlazeStake Staked SOL’s official Twitter account is @solblaze_org. The official website for BlazeStake Staked SOL is stake.solblaze.org.

Buying and Selling BlazeStake Staked SOL

According to CryptoCompare, “BlazeStake Staked SOL (BSOL) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. BlazeStake Staked SOL has a current supply of 1,383,218.9891107. The last known price of BlazeStake Staked SOL is 200.78435579 USD and is up 3.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 127 active market(s) with $7,012,497.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stake.solblaze.org/.”

