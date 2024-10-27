Bitcoin One Day Volume Reaches $14.90 Billion (BTC)

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 27th. During the last week, Bitcoin has traded 1.5% lower against the dollar. Bitcoin has a market cap of $1,337.34 billion and $14.90 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for about $67,632.06 on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

  • Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $350.51 or 0.00518253 BTC.
  • Arweave (AR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.09 or 0.00023794 BTC.
  • Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46.02 or 0.00068052 BTC.
  • eCash (XEC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
  • Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0994 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Bitcoin Coin Profile

Bitcoin (BTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,773,803 coins. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin is bitcoin.org. Bitcoin’s official message board is bitcointalk.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin is a decentralized cryptocurrency that uses peer-to-peer technology and a blockchain to record transactions. It was created by Satoshi Nakamoto and the first block was mined on January 3, 2009. Bitcoin transactions are recorded on a blockchain, which is a distributed ledger that can be accessed by anyone to verify transactions. Transactions are verified by miners, who are rewarded with a set amount of Bitcoin and transaction fees. The supply of Bitcoin is limited to 21 million coins and it is divisible to eight decimal places. A wallet is needed to use Bitcoin and it consists of a public key, which is used to send and receive payments, and a private key, which is used to control the wallet. Bitcoin can be used for a variety of purposes, including everyday transactions, as a store of value, or for investment.”

Buying and Selling Bitcoin

