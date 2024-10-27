Bayview Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:BAYA) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Bayview Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:BAYA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 64.3% from the September 30th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Bayview Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of Bayview Acquisition stock remained flat at $10.62 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 6 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,119. Bayview Acquisition has a 1-year low of $10.01 and a 1-year high of $10.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bayview Acquisition

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Shaolin Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bayview Acquisition by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,120,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Murchinson Ltd. bought a new position in Bayview Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $2,719,000. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in Bayview Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $2,623,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new position in Bayview Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $2,196,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. raised its position in Bayview Acquisition by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 145,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 23,825 shares during the last quarter.

Bayview Acquisition Company Profile

Bayview Acquisition Corp is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Bayview Acquisition Corp is based in Cayman Islands.

