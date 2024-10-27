AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Short Interest Down 25.2% in October

AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,030,000 shares, a drop of 25.2% from the September 30th total of 5,390,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,430,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.
AstraZeneca Stock Performance
AZN stock traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $75.05. The stock had a trading volume of 3,208,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,008,803. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.51. AstraZeneca has a 52 week low of $60.47 and a 52 week high of $87.68.
AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 29.34%. The firm had revenue of $12.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen upped their price target on AstraZeneca from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.75.
AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company’s marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.
