Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTW) Short Interest Update

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,200 shares, a decline of 45.4% from the September 30th total of 38,800 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 83,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of ARTW stock remained flat at $1.61 during trading hours on Friday. 10,645 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,361. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Art’s-Way Manufacturing has a 12-month low of $1.33 and a 12-month high of $2.37. The stock has a market cap of $8.16 million, a PE ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.73.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Art’s-Way Manufacturing in a report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Art's-Way Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and sells agricultural equipment, specialized modular science and agricultural buildings in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Agricultural Products and Modular Buildings. The Agricultural Products segment offers various specialized farm machinery, including portable and stationary animal feed processing equipment and related attachments; hay and forage equipment, such as forage boxes, bale processors, running gears, and dump boxes; manure spreaders; sugar beet harvesting equipment; dirt work equipment; and after-market service parts.

