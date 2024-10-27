Anson Capital Inc. Sells 1,192 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Anson Capital Inc. lowered its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,192 shares during the period. Anson Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $47.04. The company had a trading volume of 6,644,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,253,084. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $37.61 and a 1 year high of $49.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.13 and a 200-day moving average of $44.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.