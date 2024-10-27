Aleph Zero Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $102.39 Million (AZERO)

Aleph Zero (AZERO) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 27th. One Aleph Zero coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.36 or 0.00000532 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Aleph Zero has traded 9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Aleph Zero has a market capitalization of $102.39 million and approximately $366,066.19 worth of Aleph Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aleph Zero Profile

Aleph Zero’s launch date was January 27th, 2022. Aleph Zero’s total supply is 336,231,180 coins and its circulating supply is 283,806,776 coins. The official website for Aleph Zero is www.alephzero.org. The Reddit community for Aleph Zero is https://reddit.com/r/alephzero/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Aleph Zero is www.alephzero.org/blog. Aleph Zero’s official Twitter account is @aleph__zero and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Aleph Zero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aleph Zero (AZERO) is a blockchain platform focused on providing high-performance, secure, and privacy-preserving transaction processing through its unique consensus algorithm and zero-knowledge proof framework. It supports various applications, particularly in DeFi, privacy, smart contracts, and interoperability.”

