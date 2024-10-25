Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Sells 6,700 Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,000 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 6,700 shares during the quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $6,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 1,134.4% during the second quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 395 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Stephens Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 684.6% in the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 510 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. CIBC upped their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $81.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $81.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.78.

AEM stock opened at $87.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 1-year low of $44.37 and a 1-year high of $89.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $81.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.06.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The mining company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 8.44%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

