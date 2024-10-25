ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNET) Short Interest Update

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNET – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,200 shares, a decrease of 81.0% from the September 30th total of 280,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 212,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ZW Data Action Technologies in a report on Saturday, October 19th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get ZW Data Action Technologies alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on CNET

ZW Data Action Technologies Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of ZW Data Action Technologies stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,567. The company has a market capitalization of $13.26 million, a PE ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.31 and a 200 day moving average of $2.96. ZW Data Action Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.61 and a 12 month high of $5.04.

ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 16th. The business services provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.42 million during the quarter. ZW Data Action Technologies had a negative net margin of 18.42% and a negative return on equity of 67.57%.

ZW Data Action Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers omni-channel advertising, precision marketing, and data analysis management systems in the People’s Republic of China. The company offers Internet advertising, precision marketing, and related data services to small and medium enterprises through its Internet portals, including 28.com and liansuo.com that provide advertisers with tools to build sales channels in the form of franchisees, sales agents, distributors, and/or resellers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ZW Data Action Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZW Data Action Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.