ZClassic Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $422.35 (ZCL)

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 25th. One ZClassic coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0582 or 0.00000085 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, ZClassic has traded up 7.9% against the US dollar. ZClassic has a market cap of $540,385.74 and $422.35 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.90 or 0.00053992 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.44 or 0.00032837 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.78 or 0.00011390 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000362 BTC.

ZClassic Coin Profile

ZClassic (CRYPTO:ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 6th, 2016. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZClassic’s official website is zclassic.org. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/zclassicce_announcement.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder’s reward. This founder’s reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder’s reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.

Buying and Selling ZClassic

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

