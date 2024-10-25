Zapata Computing Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ZPTAW) Short Interest Update

Zapata Computing Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ZPTAW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a drop of 82.5% from the September 30th total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 102,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Zapata Computing Price Performance

Zapata Computing stock remained flat at $0.00 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 244,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,845. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.03. Zapata Computing has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.50.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zapata Computing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zapata Computing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.