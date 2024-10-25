YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on YPF Sociedad Anónima from $20.50 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on YPF Sociedad Anónima from $22.90 to $25.60 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $23.50 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.94.

YPF Sociedad Anónima Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima stock opened at $25.11 on Monday. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a fifty-two week low of $9.57 and a fifty-two week high of $25.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.96, a PEG ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.08 and a 200 day moving average of $21.75.

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.90. YPF Sociedad Anónima had a positive return on equity of 22.86% and a negative net margin of 4.57%. The firm had revenue of $4.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.59 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that YPF Sociedad Anónima will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On YPF Sociedad Anónima

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ping Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima during the second quarter worth about $51,676,000. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,168,919 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $23,519,000 after acquiring an additional 168,919 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 6,194.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 947,260 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $19,059,000 after purchasing an additional 932,212 shares in the last quarter. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT lifted its position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT now owns 745,379 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $14,997,000 after purchasing an additional 48,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 307.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 639,116 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $12,655,000 after purchasing an additional 482,178 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.08% of the company’s stock.

YPF Sociedad Anónima Company Profile

YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, engages in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. Its upstream operations include the exploration, exploitation, and production of crude oil, and natural gas. The company’s downstream operations include petrochemical production and crude oil refining; transportation and distribution refined and petrochemical products; commercialization of crude oil, petrochemical products, and specialties.

