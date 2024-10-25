Yorbeau Resources Inc. (TSE:YRB) Director Henri Gélinas Purchases 1,200,000 Shares

Yorbeau Resources Inc. (TSE:YRB – Get Free Report) Director Henri Gélinas acquired 1,200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.05 per share, with a total value of C$54,000.00.
Yorbeau Resources Price Performance
Shares of YRB opened at C$0.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$23.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.04 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86. Yorbeau Resources Inc. has a 52 week low of C$0.03 and a 52 week high of C$0.06.
Yorbeau Resources Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Yorbeau Resources
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- Rocket Lab Stock Soars Higher: Can It Keep Climbing?
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Why Meta’s Pre-Earnings Dip Could Be A Golden Entry Opportunity
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- Spirit Airlines Stock Nearly Doubled: Are Clear Skies Ahead?
Receive News & Ratings for Yorbeau Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yorbeau Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.