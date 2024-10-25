Yorbeau Resources Inc. (TSE:YRB) Director Henri Gélinas Purchases 1,200,000 Shares

Yorbeau Resources Inc. (TSE:YRB – Get Free Report) Director Henri Gélinas acquired 1,200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.05 per share, with a total value of C$54,000.00.

Shares of YRB opened at C$0.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$23.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.04 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86. Yorbeau Resources Inc. has a 52 week low of C$0.03 and a 52 week high of C$0.06.

Yorbeau Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, copper, zinc, and other base metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Rouyn property that consists of 1 mining concession and 73 claims located in the south of Rouyn-Noranda, Québec; the Scott Lake property comprises three non-contiguous claim blocks consisting of 123 complete or partial claim cells located in the townships of Lévy, Scott, and Obalski in northwestern Québec; and the Estrades-Caribou property, which consists of claim blocks totaling 118 claims located in the Estrées Township in Québec.

