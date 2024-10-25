XCHG (NASDAQ:XCH) Shares Up 12.6% – Here’s Why

Shares of XCHG Limited (NASDAQ:XCH – Get Free Report) shot up 12.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $23.49 and last traded at $23.36. 20,048 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 218,469 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.74.
XCHG Trading Up 12.8 %
About XCHG
XCHG Limited engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling of electric vehicle (EV) chargers under the X-Charge brand name in Europe, the People’s Republic of China, and internationally. The company offers direct current (DC) fast chargers under the C6 series and C7 series; and battery-integrated DC fast chargers under the Net Zero series, as well as software system upgrades and hardware maintenance services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than XCHG
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- Texas Roadhouse Stock Steering for New Highs This Year
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- Monopar Therapeutics Skyrockets 400% on Licensing Deal
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- Tractor Supply Stock Pulls Back: A Prime Buying Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for XCHG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XCHG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.