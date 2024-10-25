Wrapped AVAX (WAVAX) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $24.82 Million

Wrapped AVAX (WAVAX) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 25th. One Wrapped AVAX token can now be bought for about $26.64 or 0.00039006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Wrapped AVAX has traded down 3.4% against the US dollar. Wrapped AVAX has a total market cap of $168.85 million and $24.82 million worth of Wrapped AVAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Wrapped AVAX

Wrapped AVAX’s total supply is 6,338,462 tokens. Wrapped AVAX’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax. The official website for Wrapped AVAX is www.avalabs.org. The Reddit community for Wrapped AVAX is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Wrapped AVAX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped AVAX (WAVAX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Avalanche C-Chain platform. Wrapped AVAX has a current supply of 5,849,413.32647703. The last known price of Wrapped AVAX is 26.35201273 USD and is down -2.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1119 active market(s) with $23,188,520.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.avalabs.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped AVAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped AVAX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped AVAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

