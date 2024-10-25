World Kinect (NYSE:WKC) Cut to Hold at Stifel Nicolaus

World Kinect (NYSE:WKC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $32.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $33.00. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 2.07% from the company’s current price.

WKC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on World Kinect from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of World Kinect from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on World Kinect from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, World Kinect presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.20.

Get World Kinect alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on WKC

World Kinect Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of World Kinect stock opened at $31.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.03. World Kinect has a 1 year low of $17.69 and a 1 year high of $31.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.25.

World Kinect (NYSE:WKC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.62. World Kinect had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The business had revenue of $10.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. World Kinect’s revenue was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that World Kinect will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

World Kinect declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, September 9th that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 11% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Michael J. Kasbar sold 58,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total value of $1,645,828.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,019,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,452,238.96. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John L. Manley sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total value of $452,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 49,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,403,083.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Kasbar sold 58,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total transaction of $1,645,828.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,019,063 shares in the company, valued at $28,452,238.96. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On World Kinect

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WKC. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. acquired a new position in shares of World Kinect in the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,207,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its stake in shares of World Kinect by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 2,972,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,714,000 after acquiring an additional 284,560 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of World Kinect by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,358,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,263,000 after acquiring an additional 149,433 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of World Kinect by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,056,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,637,000 after acquiring an additional 146,899 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in World Kinect by 3.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,126,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,471,000 after purchasing an additional 140,314 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.06% of the company’s stock.

About World Kinect

(Get Free Report)

World Kinect Corporation operates as an energy management company in the United States, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. This segment also offers fuel management, price risk management, ground handling, dispatch services, and trip planning services, such as flight planning and scheduling, weather reports and overflight permits; payment and processing services; and operates a web-based marketplace platform.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for World Kinect Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Kinect and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.