Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV Takes Position in Innovator Nasdaq-100 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly (NASDAQ:QBUF)

Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly (NASDAQ:QBUF – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV owned about 0.08% of Innovator Nasdaq-100 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly as of its most recent SEC filing.

Innovator Nasdaq-100 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ QBUF opened at $25.48 on Friday. Innovator Nasdaq-100 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly has a fifty-two week low of $23.40 and a fifty-two week high of $25.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.13.

