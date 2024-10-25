Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV Boosts Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,626 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fairman Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter worth about $28,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 107.5% during the second quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Creekmur Asset Management LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 86.5% during the first quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $178.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $59.94 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $133.34 and a 12 month high of $182.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $169.10.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

