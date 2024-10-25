Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) Price Target Lowered to $64.00 at Robert W. Baird

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Robert W. Baird from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Winnebago Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Winnebago Industries from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their target price on Winnebago Industries from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.14.

Shares of Winnebago Industries stock opened at $52.21 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.16 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.73. Winnebago Industries has a 12-month low of $49.68 and a 12-month high of $75.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.61). Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 2.84%. The firm had revenue of $720.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $718.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Winnebago Industries will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is an increase from Winnebago Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.51%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 222.5% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 458 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 69.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in Winnebago Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in Winnebago Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries during the second quarter worth $76,000.

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates through three segments: Towable RV, Motorhome RV, and Marine. It provides towable products that are non-motorized vehicles to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, or vans for use as temporary living quarters for recreational travel, such as conventional travel trailers, fifth wheels, folding camper trailers, and truck campers under the Winnebago and Grand Design brand names.

