William Blair Weighs in on SEI Investments FY2024 Earnings

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) – William Blair raised their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for SEI Investments in a report released on Thursday, October 24th. William Blair analyst J. Schmitt now expects that the asset manager will post earnings of $4.52 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.30. The consensus estimate for SEI Investments’ current full-year earnings is $4.25 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for SEI Investments’ Q4 2024 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.34 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.40 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on SEIC. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $73.00 target price (down from $74.00) on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.50.

SEI Investments Stock Up 5.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ SEIC opened at $74.41 on Friday. SEI Investments has a twelve month low of $52.19 and a twelve month high of $75.97. The firm has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.48, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.78 and a 200 day moving average of $67.37.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The asset manager reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.12. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 23.25% and a net margin of 25.44%. The firm had revenue of $537.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. SEI Investments’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SEI Investments

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in SEI Investments in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,434,000. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd purchased a new stake in SEI Investments during the first quarter valued at $1,443,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in SEI Investments by 20.6% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 62,518 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,495,000 after purchasing an additional 10,670 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in SEI Investments by 21.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 115,367 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,296,000 after purchasing an additional 20,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of SEI Investments in the 1st quarter worth $14,172,000. 70.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other SEI Investments news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 61,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.36, for a total value of $4,108,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 7,504,285 shares in the company, valued at $505,488,637.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 61,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.36, for a total value of $4,108,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 7,504,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $505,488,637.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 27,419 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.48, for a total value of $1,850,234.12. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 7,649,577 shares in the company, valued at $516,193,455.96. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 132,582 shares of company stock valued at $8,942,405. 14.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SEI Investments announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 22nd that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the asset manager to repurchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About SEI Investments

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

Featured Stories

