WhiteCoin Price Reaches $0.0160 (XWC)

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 25th. During the last week, WhiteCoin has traded 14.8% higher against the US dollar. WhiteCoin has a market cap of $12.24 million and approximately $286,612.62 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0160 or 0.00000024 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000201 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00008863 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.93 or 0.00106259 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.11 or 0.00011988 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 29% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000097 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001474 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin Profile

WhiteCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.

As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

