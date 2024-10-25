What is William Blair’s Estimate for HCSG FY2025 Earnings?

Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair reduced their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Healthcare Services Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 23rd. William Blair analyst R. Daniels now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.84 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.85. The consensus estimate for Healthcare Services Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.78 per share.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $428.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.95 million. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 12.58% and a net margin of 1.82%. Healthcare Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on HCSG. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Healthcare Services Group from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Healthcare Services Group from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

HCSG opened at $10.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $788.01 million, a PE ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 0.52. Healthcare Services Group has a 1 year low of $8.75 and a 1 year high of $13.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.89.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Healthcare Services Group in the first quarter worth $3,765,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,629,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $89,488,000 after purchasing an additional 167,779 shares in the last quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 50.7% in the second quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,226,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,979,000 after purchasing an additional 412,704 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 12.2% in the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,318,045 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,983,000 after purchasing an additional 142,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 9.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,057,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,766,000 after purchasing an additional 181,231 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.97% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

