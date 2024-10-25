What is Cormark’s Forecast for OR Q3 Earnings?

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR – Free Report) – Research analysts at Cormark issued their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a report released on Wednesday, October 23rd. Cormark analyst N. Dion forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $0.12 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Osisko Gold Royalties’ current full-year earnings is $0.48 per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. TD Securities upgraded Osisko Gold Royalties to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th.

OR opened at $20.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 4.92 and a quick ratio of 4.92. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 1 year low of $11.89 and a 1 year high of $21.20. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.36 and a beta of 1.04.

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $47.39 million for the quarter. Osisko Gold Royalties had a positive return on equity of 6.80% and a negative net margin of 36.71%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $109,825,000. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Osisko Gold Royalties during the first quarter valued at $33,370,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Osisko Gold Royalties by 237.0% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,977,895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,827,000 after buying an additional 1,391,005 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Osisko Gold Royalties by 20.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,587,348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $102,631,000 after buying an additional 1,122,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yaupon Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Osisko Gold Royalties during the first quarter valued at $15,973,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.52% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $0.047 dividend. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. Osisko Gold Royalties’s payout ratio is presently -52.78%.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company’s primary asset is a 3-5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic complex located in Canada.

