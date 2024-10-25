WEX (NYSE:WEX) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 15.210-15.310 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 16.050. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.6 billion-$2.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.7 billion. WEX also updated its Q4 guidance to $3.51-3.61 EPS.

WEX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on WEX from $275.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of WEX from $238.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of WEX from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. William Blair raised shares of WEX to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on WEX from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.17.

NYSE WEX traded down $31.93 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $181.11. The company had a trading volume of 2,471,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,900. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.55. WEX has a fifty-two week low of $161.95 and a fifty-two week high of $244.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $199.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $195.12.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $673.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.44 million. WEX had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 31.05%. Equities analysts predict that WEX will post 13.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Ann Elena Drew sold 1,182 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.73, for a total value of $204,166.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $964,524.32. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Melanie J. Tinto sold 1,564 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.04, for a total value of $289,402.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,461 shares in the company, valued at $1,565,623.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ann Elena Drew sold 1,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.73, for a total transaction of $204,166.86. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,584 shares in the company, valued at $964,524.32. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,905 shares of company stock worth $895,107. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Mobility segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services; and provides account activation and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and offerings.

