Western Union (NYSE:WU) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.70-1.80 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.76. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.125-4.200 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.18 billion. Western Union also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.700-1.800 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Western Union from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Western Union in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Western Union from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Western Union from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Western Union from $13.50 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.86.

WU stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.19. 2,518,637 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,056,316. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.38. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.86. Western Union has a one year low of $10.92 and a one year high of $14.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.98.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Western Union had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 123.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Western Union will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates through Consumer Money Transfer and Consumer Services segments. The Consumer Money Transfer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

