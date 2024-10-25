West Wealth Group LLC Trims Stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA)

West Wealth Group LLC lessened its position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 273 shares during the quarter. West Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $43,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $189,000.

iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of QLTA stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $47.94. 6,815 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 177,250. iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $44.06 and a twelve month high of $49.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.61.

iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (QLTA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of dollar-denominated fixed-rate corporate bonds rated AAA-A issued by US and non-US corporations with maturities of at least one year.

