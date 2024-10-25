West Wealth Group LLC Sells 52,544 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

West Wealth Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 39.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 80,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,544 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 1.1% of West Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. West Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 6.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,995,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,164,000 after purchasing an additional 323,995 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 40.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 4,063 shares in the last quarter. Forbes Financial Planning Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 104.7% in the second quarter. Forbes Financial Planning Inc. now owns 67,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after acquiring an additional 34,371 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 9.1% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 237,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,961,000 after acquiring an additional 19,939 shares during the period. Finally, Second Line Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. Second Line Capital LLC now owns 203,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,683,000 after acquiring an additional 8,783 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SPEM traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.74. 34,941 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,589,478. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.81. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $32.16 and a one year high of $42.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.31.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

