West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 6.550-6.750 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 6.510. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.9 billion-$2.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.9 billion. West Pharmaceutical Services also updated its FY24 guidance to $6.55 to $6.75 EPS.

West Pharmaceutical Services Trading Down 6.9 %

Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock traded down $22.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $307.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,486,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 563,827. The firm has a market cap of $22.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.01. West Pharmaceutical Services has a 12-month low of $265.00 and a 12-month high of $413.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $300.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $322.86.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.34. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 19.17% and a net margin of 18.25%. The company had revenue of $746.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This is a boost from West Pharmaceutical Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.38%.

In related news, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 1,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $308,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,478 shares in the company, valued at $443,400. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.