West Michigan Advisors LLC Makes New $1.20 Million Investment in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH)

West Michigan Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 109,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,202,000. West Michigan Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.14% of ProShares Short S&P500 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SH. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Short S&P500 during the first quarter worth about $77,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in ProShares Short S&P500 during the second quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in ProShares Short S&P500 during the third quarter worth $145,000. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 in the 1st quarter valued at $187,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 in the 1st quarter valued at $188,000.

ProShares Short S&P500 Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:SH opened at $10.80 on Friday. ProShares Short S&P500 has a twelve month low of $10.65 and a twelve month high of $15.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.52.

About ProShares Short S&P500

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

