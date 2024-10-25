West Michigan Advisors LLC Has $900,000 Position in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

West Michigan Advisors LLC grew its holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,050 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,593 shares during the quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in FS KKR Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 198.7% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in FS KKR Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. 36.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FS KKR Capital Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FSK opened at $20.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $18.31 and a fifty-two week high of $20.99.

FS KKR Capital Increases Dividend

FS KKR Capital ( NYSE:FSK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 35.46% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The company had revenue of $439.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.41 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a yield of 12.7%. This is a boost from FS KKR Capital’s previous None dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 4th. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is presently 106.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.06.

Insider Transactions at FS KKR Capital

In related news, CEO Michael C. Forman sold 195,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total value of $3,816,918.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Daniel Pietrzak acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.21 per share, for a total transaction of $96,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 44,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $860,608. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael C. Forman sold 195,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total transaction of $3,816,918.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FS KKR Capital Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

