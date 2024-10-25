West Michigan Advisors LLC Has $6.75 Million Stock Holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO)

West Michigan Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO – Free Report) by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 223,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,346 shares during the quarter. Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF makes up 2.0% of West Michigan Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. West Michigan Advisors LLC owned about 0.19% of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF worth $6,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CGGO. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 33.3% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 42,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 8,927 shares during the period. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 1,065.0% during the 1st quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,061,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,562,000 after purchasing an additional 970,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 159,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,600,000 after purchasing an additional 38,804 shares during the last quarter.

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:CGGO opened at $29.94 on Friday. Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $22.08 and a 52-week high of $30.72. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.27 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.27.

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Profile

The Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (CGGO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US companies of any market capitalization with growth potential. CGGO was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

